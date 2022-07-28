In short
Out of the 456 million, 50 million Shillings was charged by the hospital on account codes other than those prescribed for salary, pension, and gratuity, while 406.6 million Shillings were paid as residual arrears to 17 pensioners who were not part of the Ministry of Finance schedule of verified arrears.
Masaka Hospital Queried over Unauthorized Pension Payment
