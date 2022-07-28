Olive Nakatudde
Masaka Hospital Queried over Unauthorized Pension Payment

28 Jul 2022, 18:15 Comments 81 Views Parliament Health Report
Dr. Nathan Onyachi, the former Masaka Regional Referral Hospital Director appearing before PAC.

Out of the 456 million, 50 million Shillings was charged by the hospital on account codes other than those prescribed for salary, pension, and gratuity, while 406.6 million Shillings were paid as residual arrears to 17 pensioners who were not part of the Ministry of Finance schedule of verified arrears.

 

