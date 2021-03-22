PAC Queries UGX 700m Norwegian Scholarship Project at Kyambogo University

In short
Charles Okello the University Secretary failed to provide proof of authorization from the finance ministry to revise the project budget upwards from Shiillings 671m to 753m. According to the auditor general if more funds are availed than budgeted for, this may lead to misapplication as well as loss of value if funds remain unutilized for a long period of time.
PAC Queries UGX 700m Norwegian Scholarship Project at Kyambogo University22 Mar 2021, 22:16 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
The Kyambogo University Secretary Charles Okello (right) and the bursar Kasirye B.S. appearing before PAC
