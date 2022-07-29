PAC Queries Unauthorized Loan Deductions From Regional Hospital Staff Salaries

In short
Documents before the committee reviewed by Uganda Radio Network- URN, indicate that 511.42 million Shillings was wrongly deducted from the salaries or savings of employees in five regional referral hospitals.
PAC Queries Unauthorized Loan Deductions From Regional Hospital Staff Salaries29 Jul 2022, 17:09 Comments 93 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Health Report
Tagged with: Auditor General, John Muwanga. Public Accounts Committee (PAC)- Central Government financial year 2020/2021 audit report health sector unauthorised loan deductions
