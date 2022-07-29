Olive Nakatudde
17:10

PAC Queries Unauthorized Loan Deductions From Regional Hospital Staff Salaries

29 Jul 2022, 17:09 Comments 93 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Health Report
Asuman Basalirwa, the Vice Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)- Central Government.

Asuman Basalirwa, the Vice Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)- Central Government.

In short
Documents before the committee reviewed by Uganda Radio Network- URN, indicate that 511.42 million Shillings was wrongly deducted from the salaries or savings of employees in five regional referral hospitals.

 

Tagged with: Auditor General, John Muwanga. Public Accounts Committee (PAC)- Central Government financial year 2020/2021 audit report health sector unauthorised loan deductions

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.