PAC Queries Unspent UGX 5Bn Pension Cash in Education Ministry

19 Feb 2021, 17:52 Comments 167 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
PAC meeting Education ministry officials

Legislators on the committee expressed concern over unspent funds meant for pensions in the Education Ministry totaling to Shillings 5.8bn which were swept back to the consolidated fund. The committee chairperson Nandala Mafabi raised a suspicion that the funds could have been budgeted for 'ghost' beneficiaries.

 

