In short
Legislators on the committee expressed concern over unspent funds meant for pensions in the Education Ministry totaling to Shillings 5.8bn which were swept back to the consolidated fund. The committee chairperson Nandala Mafabi raised a suspicion that the funds could have been budgeted for 'ghost' beneficiaries.
PAC Queries Unspent UGX 5Bn Pension Cash in Education Ministry
19 Feb 2021
In short
Tagged with: Pensions
