Olive Nakatudde
18:26

PAC Questions Arua Hospital Officials on Stolen Ambulance, Equipment

27 Jul 2022, 18:19 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Health Report
Officials from Arua Regional Referral Hospital appearing befroe PAC- Central Government.

In short
The MPs on Wednesday met officials from the hospital led by the current Director, Dr. Alex Andema, and former Hospital Director, Dr. Filbert Nyeko. They had appeared to respond to audit queries raised by the Auditor General, John Muwanga in his audit report for the financial year 2020/2021.

 

