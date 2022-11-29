Olive Nakatudde
PAC Questions LDC Officials on High Failure Rate

Frank Nigel Othembi, the Law Development Centre (LDC) Director appearing before PAC with others.

The officials led by the LDC Director, Frank Nigel Othembi, on Tuesday appeared before the committee to answer audit queries raised by Auditor General, John Muwanga, in financial year 2020/2021.





Documents before the committee indicate that only 20 percent of students passed the Bar Course in academic year 2019/2020 and in academic year 2020/2021, 42 percent passed.

 

