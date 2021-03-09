Dr. Richard Edama, the MARCCI project manager explains to legislators sitting on PAC as the University Bursar looks on.

In short

The committee heard that Makerere University employs more than 5000 staff and spends Shillings 156billion on their salaries. The Committee also learnt that the World Bank tasked the University to submit its payroll before accessing a US$ 6 million grant- approximately Shillings 21.9billion for the Makerere University Regional Centre for Crop Improvement (MaRCCI).