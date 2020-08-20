PAC Questions Ministry of Works Officials For Hiring Private Architects

In short
In the report, Auditor General John Muwanga noted that although the Ministry budgeted to spend 2.7 billion Shillings to support computerized driving permit, only 2.3 billion Shillings was released but the Ministry never utilized the funds fully.
PAC Questions Ministry of Works Officials For Hiring Private Architects20 Aug 2020, 17:50 Comments 105 Views Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: Ministry of Works
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.