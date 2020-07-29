PAC Questions Solicitor General Over Court Awards

In short
The matter arose while MPs on the committee chaired by Budadiri West MP Nathan Nandala Mafabi were questioning an accrued cost of Shillings 18bn which was above the ministry’s approved annual budget of Shillings 138.2bn for the year in review.
PAC Questions Solicitor General Over Court Awards29 Jul 2020, 16:50 Comments 122 Views Parliament Report
Solicitor General Francis Atoke, the Justice Ministry Principal Accountant James Oundo appearing before PAC.
In short
Tagged with: solicitor general
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.