The team led by Permanent Secretary Ambassador Patrick Mugoya was appearing before the committee to respond to audit queries raised in the financial year 2018/2019. The report indicates that from only 91 out of the 339 scholarships secured during the year from a sample of four embassies.
the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Patrick Mugoya appearing before Public Accounts Committee (PAC).
