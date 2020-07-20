Olive Nakatudde
17:57

PAC Questions Uganda's Failure to Absorb International Scholarships

20 Jul 2020, 17:54 Comments 206 Views Parliament Report
the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Patrick Mugoya appearing before Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Patrick Mugoya appearing before Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

In short
The team led by Permanent Secretary Ambassador Patrick Mugoya was appearing before the committee to respond to audit queries raised in the financial year 2018/2019. The report indicates that from only 91 out of the 339 scholarships secured during the year from a sample of four embassies.

 

Tagged with: Ministry of Foreign Affairs scholarships

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.