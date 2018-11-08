PAC Quizzes Ethics And Integrity Officials over Unaccounted Funds

In short
The officials were summoned on Wednesday by the Public Accounts Committee-PAC to provide responses to audit queries raised in the June 2016 and June 2017 auditor generals report.
PAC Quizzes Ethics And Integrity Officials over Unaccounted Funds8 Nov 2018, 20:24 Comments 114 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: state minister for ethics and integrity Auditor General's report public accounts committee
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.