Olive Nakatudde
23:09

PAC Recommends Minister Kasaija Censure, Dismissal of Muhakanizi

10 Jan 2018, 23:08 Comments 112 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Finance Minister Matia Kasaija. Olive Nakatudde

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Parliament Public Accounts Committee PAC has recommended that Finance Minister Matia Kasaija be censured for misleading Parliament and obtaining the 200-million-dollar Preferential Trade Area-PTA loan by false pretence. The committee further recommends that the Secretary to Treasury Keith Muhakanizi should be relieved of his office for superimposing his authority during the processing of the loan.

 

Tagged with: parliament public accounts committee finance minister matia kasaija secretary to treasury keith muhakanizi 200-million-dollar preferential trade area-pta loan soroti woman mp angelline osegge

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.