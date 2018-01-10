In short
Parliament Public Accounts Committee PAC has recommended that Finance Minister Matia Kasaija be censured for misleading Parliament and obtaining the 200-million-dollar Preferential Trade Area-PTA loan by false pretence. The committee further recommends that the Secretary to Treasury Keith Muhakanizi should be relieved of his office for superimposing his authority during the processing of the loan.
PAC Recommends Minister Kasaija Censure, Dismissal of Muhakanizi
