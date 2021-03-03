In short
The MPs demanded to know why the ministry had failed to implement a number of activities under the Energy for Rural Transformation project III leading to a decision by the World Bank to withhold US$ 1.698m.
The committee demanded that the accounting officer provides a list detailing reasons for underperformance such that the committee while writing its report is guided on who to hold responsible.
PAC Seeks to Punish Gov't Officials for Loss Due to Delayed Power Project
