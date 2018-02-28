PAC Summons Chief Govt Valuer Over Refinery Project Compensations

In short
Parliaments Public Accounts Committee PAC has today summoned the Chief Government Valuer Robert Kermundo to appear and explain inconsistencies in the Ministry of Energys payment of Project Affected Persons PAPs to pave way for construction of the oil refinery.
PAC Summons Chief Govt Valuer Over Refinery Project Compensations28 Feb 2018, 16:46 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Gerald Karuhanga, the Vice Chairperson of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Login to license this image from 1$.
