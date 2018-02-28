Olive Nakatudde
16:46

PAC Summons Chief Govt Valuer Over Refinery Project Compensations

28 Feb 2018, 16:46 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Gerald Karuhanga, the Vice Chairperson of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Olive Nakatudde

Gerald Karuhanga, the Vice Chairperson of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Parliaments Public Accounts Committee PAC has today summoned the Chief Government Valuer Robert Kermundo to appear and explain inconsistencies in the Ministry of Energys payment of Project Affected Persons PAPs to pave way for construction of the oil refinery.

 

Tagged with: public accounts committee chief government valuer robert kermundo compensation inconsistencies ministry of energy payment of project affected persons construction of the oil refinery value for money audit report on the compensation of project affected persons

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.