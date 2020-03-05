PAC Tasks Auditor General to Carry out Forensic Audit on Gulu University

In short
Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC)- Central Government has directed Auditor General John Muwanga to carry out a forensic audit on the financial accounts of Gulu University for financial year 2017/2018 citing misappropriation of funds.
PAC Tasks Auditor General to Carry out Forensic Audit on Gulu University5 Mar 2020, 14:23 Comments 165 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: Gulu University Public Accounts Committee forensic audit
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.