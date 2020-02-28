Alex Otto
PAC Tasks Judiciary to Recovery UGX 96m from Former Registrar, Cashier

28 Feb 2020 Kampala, Uganda
Bigirimana appears before committee Shamira Matovu

Bigirimana appears before committee

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has tasked the Judiciary to recover 96 million shillings that was reportedly shared by officials at the Makindye based family Court.

 

