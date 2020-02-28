PAC Tasks Judiciary to Recovery UGX 96m from Former Registrar, Cashier

In short
The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has tasked the Judiciary to recover 96 million shillings that was reportedly shared by officials at the Makindye based family Court.
PAC Tasks Judiciary to Recovery UGX 96m from Former Registrar, Cashier28 Feb 2020, 04:31 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Misc Updates
