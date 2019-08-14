In short
olice Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says all the 26 teams have already presented documents of the recruits, which have been scrutnised in collaboration with Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB).
PAC to Discuss Fate of 5000 Police Recruits Today Top story14 Aug 2019, 07:32 Comments 258 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: police private security
Mentioned: PPCs Fred Enanga Learner AIPs Police Advisory Committee Uganda Certificate of Education Martin Ochola Ochola Criminal Investigations Directorate IGP Uganda National Examination Board Inspector General of Police Police Spokesperson Learner Assistant Inspectors of Police Probation Police Constables
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.