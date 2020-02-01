PAC to Probe Procurement of UPDF Jet Ranger Helicopter Spare Parts

In short
On Tuesday, a Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF jet Ranger AF302 crashed on a training mission in Bulo in Gomba district killing two people; Major. Naomi Karungi, a UPDF helicopter pilot and Benon Wakalo, a cadet pilot.
PAC to Probe Procurement of UPDF Jet Ranger Helicopter Spare Parts1 Feb 2020, 15:02 Comments 104 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Security Updates
