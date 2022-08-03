PAC Writes to Health Ministry PS Over Former Soroti Hospital Director

In short

Some of the queries raised by Auditor General, John Muwanga in his report is the non-submission of wage estimates to the Ministry of Public Service, variances between amounts on the payroll and payments to individual pensioners leading to overpayment of 8.1 million, and underpayment of 28.3 million Shillings, over and underpayment of salaries amounting to 8.1 million and 1 million Shillings respectively and others.