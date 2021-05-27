In short
The relief food was donated in April last year to support selected categories of people who were hit hard by the impact of the covid-19 lockdown instituted by the government.
Pader Covid-19 Taskforce Stuck With Over 2,000 Kgs of Rotten Posho Top story27 May 2021, 12:19 Comments 307 Views Local government Health Northern Updates
Casual labourers offload relief food from a trailer truck for storage at World Food Programme [WFP] Warehouse in Koro Subcounty, Omoro District. Photo By Julius Ocung
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Pader District Covid-19 Task Force over 600KGS of posho rotting away
Mentioned: Pader District Health Store
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.