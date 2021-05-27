Julius Ocungi
12:21

Pader Covid-19 Taskforce Stuck With Over 2,000 Kgs of Rotten Posho Top story

27 May 2021, 12:19 Comments 307 Views Local government Health Northern Updates
Casual labourers offload relief food from a trailer truck for storage at World Food Programme [WFP] Warehouse in Koro Subcounty, Omoro District. Photo By Julius Ocung

Casual labourers offload relief food from a trailer truck for storage at World Food Programme [WFP] Warehouse in Koro Subcounty, Omoro District. Photo By Julius Ocung

In short
The relief food was donated in April last year to support selected categories of people who were hit hard by the impact of the covid-19 lockdown instituted by the government.

 

Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Pader District Covid-19 Task Force over 600KGS of posho rotting away
Mentioned: Pader District Health Store

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.