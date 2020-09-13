Pader District Chairperson Loses NRM Flag to Fearless Obwoya

In short
Largo trailed in the third position with 10,016 votes, behind former Pader District Chairperson Alfred Akena who garnered 11,678 votes. The victor, Rtd Col Obwoya secured the flag with 14,645 votes, according to results released by Pader NRM Registrar Simon Peter Sankara on Saturday.
Pader District Chairperson Loses NRM Flag to Fearless Obwoya13 Sep 2020, 11:28 Comments 113 Views Kitgum, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Northern Updates
