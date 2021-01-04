In short
Bainomugisha was transferred along with Alfred Omara, the Officer In-charge of Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department -CIID and Emma Massaba, the Officer In-charge of Pader Central Police station. The transfers were allegedly sanctioned by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gen. Paul Lokech about three days ago, according to a police source.
Pader DPC, Two Others Recalled To Police Headquarters
Tagged with: Deputy Inspector General Of Police Gen. Paul Lokech Emma Masaba, the Officer in Charge of Pader Central Police station Pader District Pader District Police Commander Tom Bainomugisha
Mentioned: Pader Central Police Station
