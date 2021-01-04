Julius Ocungi
07:59

Pader DPC, Two Others Recalled To Police Headquarters

4 Jan 2021, 07:56 Comments 386 Views Politics Security Northern Updates
Courtsey image of Maj Gen Paul Lokech

Courtsey image of Maj Gen Paul Lokech

In short
Bainomugisha was transferred along with Alfred Omara, the Officer In-charge of Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department -CIID and Emma Massaba, the Officer In-charge of Pader Central Police station. The transfers were allegedly sanctioned by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gen. Paul Lokech about three days ago, according to a police source.

 

Tagged with: Deputy Inspector General Of Police Gen. Paul Lokech Emma Masaba, the Officer in Charge of Pader Central Police station Pader District Pader District Police Commander Tom Bainomugisha
Mentioned: Pader Central Police Station

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.