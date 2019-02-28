Dominic Ochola
Pader Families Seek Justice for Relatives Killed in 1990

Mata Aracha, 81, a survivor of the notorious holocaust whose husband and son were killed on the fateful day (12) Dominic Ochola

In short
Several survivors want an independent commission of inquiry into the killing so that appropriate interventions are formulated to support the victims and help them attain psychological healing. They also want a monument built in memory of the departed.

 

