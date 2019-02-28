Pader Families Seek Justice for Relatives Killed in 1990

In short
Several survivors want an independent commission of inquiry into the killing so that appropriate interventions are formulated to support the victims and help them attain psychological healing. They also want a monument built in memory of the departed.
Pader Families Seek Justice for Relatives Killed in 199028 Feb 2019, 07:19 Comments 151 Views Pader, Uganda Crime Security Interview
Mata Aracha, 81, a survivor of the notorious holocaust whose husband and son were killed on the fateful day (12) Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
