Pader Farmers Panic as Armyworm Invade Maize Gardens

In short
The Pader District Agriculture Officer, Peter Odongkara has confirmed receiving reports about the army worm invasion and floods from different sub counties. He however, says they are yet to determine the extent of the damage caused.
Pader Farmers Panic as Armyworm Invade Maize Gardens18 Jun 2018, 14:32 Comments 188 Views Pader, Uganda Agriculture Report
One of the maize plants in Laguti Sub County in Pader district which was invaded by fall armyworm a common early season pest. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.