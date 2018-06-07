Peter Labeja
18:23

Pader Father Kills Son For Missing School

7 Jun 2018, 18:23 Comments 157 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Northern Breaking news
Patrick Jimmy Okema PRO Aswa River Region Peter Labeja

Patrick Jimmy Okema PRO Aswa River Region Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
He reportedly hit his 7-year-old son, Richard Odokonyero, a primary one pupil at Pader Ogom Primary School in Pader with a stick on the head killing him instantly on Wednesday afternoon.

 

Tagged with: pader father kills son for missing school patrick jimmy okema aswa river police spokesperson
Mentioned: uganda police force upf

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.