In short
11 laboratory specialists, more than 10 clinical officers and nurses haven’t been paid allowances for the past four months in the district despite being in the frontline conducting testing, referrals and monitoring at quarantine centers.
Pader, Kitgum Covid-19 Frontline Health Workers Go Four Months Without Pay
A health worker helps his colleague to wear Hazmat suit in preparation to conduct covid-19 testing in Kitgum Municipality.
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Dr Alex Layoo, Pader District Health Officer [DHO Dr Alex Olwedo, the Kitgum District Health Officer [DHO]
Mentioned: kitgum General Hospital
