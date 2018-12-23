Dominic Ochola
Female Councilors Assault Pader LC 5 Chairperson

23 Dec 2018 Pader, Uganda Crime Local government
Pader district LC5 Chairperson, Godfrey Largo Oringa Dominic Ochola

The councilors overpowered the Sergeant at arms and roughed up the chairperson before they started landing heavy punches and kicks as he tried to enter his office adjacent to the council hall.

 

