Female Councilors Assault Pader LC 5 Chairperson

The councilors overpowered the Sergeant at arms and roughed up the chairperson before they started landing heavy punches and kicks as he tried to enter his office adjacent to the council hall.
Female Councilors Assault Pader LC 5 Chairperson23 Dec 2018, 08:06 Comments 96 Views Pader, Uganda Crime Local government Report
Pader district LC5 Chairperson, Godfrey Largo Oringa Login to license this image from 1$.
