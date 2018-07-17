Pader Mayor Offers Land to Democratic Party

In short
The surveyed land measuring 15X30 meters was offered by Fearless Kilama Wod-Acholi, the Pader Town Council Mayor. The land valued at 15 million shillings is located in Olok-kiler village.
Pader Mayor Offers Land to Democratic Party17 Jul 2018
DP President General Norbert Mao pointing at the land given to the party in Pader Town Council Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
