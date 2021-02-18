Julius Ocungi
14:03

Pader Officials Accused of Approving Substandard Works

18 Feb 2021, 13:57 Comments 98 Views Northern Business and finance Local government Updates

In short
The projects include the construction of 89 million shillings Outpatient Department block at Amilobo Health Center III in 2016/2017 financial year and 12 million shillings teachers house construction at Amilobo primary school in 2018/2019 financial year.

 

Tagged with: Christopher Odokonyero Mwaka, Laguti Subcounty Chairperson Laguti Subcounty
Mentioned: Pader District Local Government

