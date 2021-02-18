In short
The projects include the construction of 89 million shillings Outpatient Department block at Amilobo Health Center III in 2016/2017 financial year and 12 million shillings teachers house construction at Amilobo primary school in 2018/2019 financial year.
Pader Officials Accused of Approving Substandard Works
Mentioned: Pader District Local Government
