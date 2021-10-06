In short
Ray Charles Okwir, the councillor representing Pader Sub County says that the decision is in response to the government's request for land to establish industrial parks in different parts of the country. The offered land covers part of the six villages of Agora, Biwang, Lalwal West, Lalwal East Lakwee and Lapeny in Kilak Parish, Pader Sub County.
Pader Residents Donate Over 500 Acres of Land for Industrial Park
6 Oct 2021
In short
