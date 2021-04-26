Dan Michael Komakech
Pader Residents Face Eviction for Reportedly Settling in Aswa Ranch

26 Apr 2021, 09:14 Comments 130 Views Pader, Uganda Human rights Local government Northern Updates

In short
Mwaka says the matter came to the limelight after residents reported to the authorities indicating that a team of officials from Aswa Ranch made an incursion into Tiima village where they are developing part of the land without providing locals and area leaders with adequate notification.

 

