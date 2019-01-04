Pader to Construct Stadium in Memory of Sports Officer

In short
Otto, 55, committed suicide on December 1st from his residence in Pece Pudyek in Pece Division Gulu Municipality. He served as Gulu district sports officer since 2004 guiding many schools to winning several National Sports Championships.
Pader to Construct Stadium in Memory of Sports Officer4 Jan 2019, 17:55 Comments 80 Views Gulu, Uganda Local government Northern Sport Analysis
