PAG Faction Petitions Museveni Over Property

18 Sep 2019
PAG Lira Headquarters in Lira town

In short
Specifically, Mukalo’s faction wants President Museveni to help them get back LPC Health Centre IV, which they claim to have built. “We want the President to help us and ensure that our property that was built with funding from peasants isn’t taken away by anybody,” Rev. Mukalo said.

 

