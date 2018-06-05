Pentecostal Assemblies Seeks Reconciliation With Break-Away Faction

In short
Emyau accused Rev. Mukalo of among other things financial impropriety and maladministration, charges he has since denied. Following his suspension, Emyau decided to breakaway with his followers and started PAG Lira.
Pentecostal Assemblies Seeks Reconciliation With Break-Away Faction5 Jun 2018, 08:01 Comments 176 Views Lira, Uganda Religion Analysis
In short
Tagged with: pag-uganda lira district church reconciliation follower peace court spokesman district general pastor
Mentioned: joel mukalo simon peter emyau uganda mission uganda lira rev. mukalo pentecostal assemblies of god bishop lira high court silvano ogwal uganda bishop johnson adupa andrew okello barnabas owelo internal affairs minister aronda nyakairima
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.