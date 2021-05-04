Dan Michael Komakech
15:36

Pager Division Councilors Refuse to Pass Budget over Allowances

4 May 2021, 15:28 Comments 98 Views Kitgum, Uganda Local government Northern Updates

In short
Margaret Acayo, the division secretary for finance says they last received their honorarium in the 2019/2020 financial year and information indicates that their entitlement for this financial year was remitted to the municipality although it has never reached the intended beneficiaries.

 

