Paidha Black Angles FC Target Return to Uganda Premier League

In short
Bhakit Yahya, the club`s Chief executive officer says, they are using absence of active football to develop strategies of raising finances to attain their target of qualifying to Uganda premier league and retaining their position in the country`s top tier league. Yahya says they have embarked on writing a series of proposals seeking potential club sponsors and endorsements as an avenue of boosting the financial base of the club.
Paidha Black Angles FC Target Return to Uganda Premier League6 Jul 2020, 15:32 Comments 97 Views Zombo, Uganda Sport Business and finance Northern Updates
In short
