In short
In her campaign speech, Shandana pledged to work towards uplifting the economic lives of commonwealth women as well as focus on reducing the gender gaps in all aspects. Shandana revealed that in her native village, she was the first girl child to go to school, saying that if it wasn’t for her mother, many women wouldn’t have gone to school.
Pakistan's Legislator Elected New Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Chairperson
Pakistan’s Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce, Shandana Gulzar Khan the new CWP Chairperson (on the right) with the outgoing Chairperson Dr. Dato Noraini.
