Pakwach Introduces Ordinance to Curb Open Defecation

In short

Open defection is a common phenomenon in most of the 57 landing sites in Pakwach district, which is escalating the spread of water borne diseases. Some of the villages where open defecation is prevalent include Kamana A, Lubiri B, Pujwang, Kamana B, Kijaja, Wanglei A, Wanglei B, Mangele, Lubiri A, Singla and Dei A and Dei B landing sites.