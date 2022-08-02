Emmy Daniel Ojara
Pakwach Starts Campaign Against Teenage Pregnancies

2 Aug 2022, 17:48 Comments 157 Views Pakwach, Uganda Human rights Health Northern Breaking news
the Junction officials poses for a photo with pupils of Pajobi Primary School.

the Junction officials poses for a photo with pupils of Pajobi Primary School.

Moses Otim, the Junction Pakwach Publicity Secretary, says that the first step of the campaign is being conducted within the different schools and will also provide free reusable sanitary pads to school girls.

 

