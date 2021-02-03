Palabek Abera Sub County Polls Delayed over Missing Ballot Papers

In short
At Agwata Dog Tangi polling station, voting that was slated to commence at 7 was later delayed after it was realized that ballot papers meant for female council representatives for Agwata and Cubu parish were missing in the ballot box.
Palabek Abera Sub County Polls Delayed over Missing Ballot Papers3 Feb 2021, 14:06 Comments 96 Views Lamwo, Uganda 2021 Elections Election Northern Updates
Voting commenced at clsoe to 1pm at Agwata Dog Tangi polling station in Palabek Abera Sub County, Lamwo district Photo By Dan M Koamkech
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.