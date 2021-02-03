Palabek Abera Sub County Polls Delayed over Missing Ballot Papers

Voting commenced at clsoe to 1pm at Agwata Dog Tangi polling station in Palabek Abera Sub County, Lamwo district Photo By Dan M Koamkech

In short

At Agwata Dog Tangi polling station, voting that was slated to commence at 7 was later delayed after it was realized that ballot papers meant for female council representatives for Agwata and Cubu parish were missing in the ballot box.