Palabek Refugee Settlement Hits 60,000 Population Capacity

South Sudanese refugees in Maaji II refugee settlement in Adjumani District.

The settlement initially opened in 2017 sits on a 50 square miles’ piece of land donated by host communities in Palabek Ogilli and parts of Palabek Gem Sub-counties. Although it was initially meant to accommodate 40,000 refugees and asylum seekers, its capacity was increased to 60,000 after the Office of the Prime Minister-OPM acquired more land.

 

