Pallisa-Kaliro Bridge Not Yet Fixed Two Years After it Broke

In short
Nalongo Jennifer who was found with her family boarding a small wooden boat from Pallisa crossing to Kaliro district to attend a burial said that the journey has become very expensive to them as they have to pay twice on both sides. She said using the boat is also risky to their lives calling upon the concerned authorities to work on the bridge to ease movement for them.
Pallisa-Kaliro Bridge Not Yet Fixed Two Years After it Broke22 Oct 2021, 19:50
