AYUBU KIRINYA
11:51

Pallisa Police Commander’s Vehicle Knocks Dead Boda Boda Rider

1 Jun 2020, 11:44 Comments 151 Views Palisa, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
Vehicle that killed a boda boda rider

In short
Cyrus Omara, the Bukedi North Regional Police Commander confirmed to URN that the Vehicle belonged to the DPC but did not divulge details on the matter.


“They have not given me a full report on the matter yet because am not around but what I know is that the vehicle that was involved in the accident is for the DPC. I will get clear information later in the day and give it to you” he told our reporter on phone.

 

