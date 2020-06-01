Pallisa Police Commander’s Vehicle Knocks Dead Boda Boda Rider

In short

Cyrus Omara, the Bukedi North Regional Police Commander confirmed to URN that the Vehicle belonged to the DPC but did not divulge details on the matter.





“They have not given me a full report on the matter yet because am not around but what I know is that the vehicle that was involved in the accident is for the DPC. I will get clear information later in the day and give it to you” he told our reporter on phone.