Pan African Parliament Sitting Kicks Off in Kigali

In his address to the legislators, Rwandas President Paul Kagame, who is also the Chairperson of the African Union, commended the PAP for the breadth of their agenda for the session. The agenda includes developing a model law on disability in Africa; conference on womens rights as well as discussion and debate of reports on nutrition, corruption and election observation.
Pan African Parliament Sitting Kicks Off in Kigali22 Oct 2018
