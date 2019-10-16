In short
The women MPs noted with regret that women bear the burden of poverty, owing to limited access to decision-making processes, finance, education, health and means of production.
Pan African Women MPs Demand Involvement in Peace Building Activities
Gomba West MP Robina Rwakoojo makes a contribution during the PAP Conference on women's rights in Midrand, South Africa. On her right is MP Justine Khainza.
