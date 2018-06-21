Emmanuel Okello
Machete Wielding Men Hack One to Death, Injure Two Others in Hoima

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police spokesperson, says doctors at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital pronounced Mugisa dead in arrival. He says Mugisa sustained several cuts on the head.

 

