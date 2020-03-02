Panic As Desert Locusts Continue Entering Moroto District

In short
Dr. Francis Inangolet Olaki, the Moroto District Production Officer told URN that the swarm is the biggest to have entered the country since the first invasion on January 16th, 2020. He said the district is trucking the movement of the locusts to identity the areas where they have settled.
Panic As Desert Locusts Continue Entering Moroto District2 Mar 2020, 07:04 Comments 129 Views Moroto, Uganda Agriculture Environment Updates
In short
Tagged with: Desert locusts in uganda Moroto in panic as swarm of desert locusts continue entering Uganda control of desert locusts
Mentioned: Desert Locust Control Organization of East Africa Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries - MAAIF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.