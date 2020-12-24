Emmy Daniel Ojara
18:16

Panic as Gilbert Olanya's Aide is Assaulted Top story

24 Dec 2020, 18:13 Comments 207 Views Amuru, Uganda Politics Human rights Northern Breaking news
Gilbert Olanya. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

Gilbert Olanya. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
Opoka’s brother, who only identified himself as Emmanuel told URN that some people called his brother shortly after parking an ambulance registration number UBA 75 U belonging to Gilbert Olanya in his compound.

 

Tagged with: Kilak South Parliamentary Race mp olanya in fear olanyah`s aide assaulted
Mentioned: St Mary`s Hospital Lacor

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.