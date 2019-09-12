In short
The court staff that had already been disrupted by the heavy deployment ahead of the appearance of three suspects in the murder case of former police spokesperson, Andrew Felix Kaweesi was seen running up and down to organise their offices.
Panic as Judiciary Anti-Corruption Task Force Storms Nabweru Court Top story12 Sep 2019, 20:06 Comments 150 Views Wakiso, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: corruption in judicary
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.