Amony Immaculate
09:38

Panic as LC I's Residence is Smeared with Blood, Two Arrested

6 Oct 2021, 09:31 Comments 113 Views Lira, Uganda Security Human rights Crime Updates
ANEKI meaning I will Kill You

In short
Timothy Okello, a resident of Barlwala describes the incident as shameful. He wants police to expedite investigations into the matter, saying that they cannot be safe if a whole LCI chairperson can be threatened like that.

 

